Leon Etienne bringing magic show to Old Forge during Christmas on Main Street celebration

OLD FORGE, N.Y. – Illusionist Leon Etienne will be in the Mohawk Valley this holiday season bring his “Magic Rocks!” show to The Strand in Old Forge.
Etienne, who was a contestant on “America’s Got Talent,” is originally from Utica.
He will perform during Christmas on Main Street this coming weekend.
“The holiday season is the most magical time of the year and I’m so excited to be returning to Old Forge with our show during Christmas on Main Street. The big guy in the red suit is a personal friend of mine and rumor has it, he likes magic shows,” Etienne said.
The shows will take place on Friday, Nov. 25 and Saturday, Nov. 26, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. both days.
For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.