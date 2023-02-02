 Skip to main content
Leon Etienne's 'Magic Rocks!' show returns to Turning Stone this weekend

Local illusionist, Leon Etienne, will perform at the Turning Stone Resort Casino Showroom on Sat, Feb. 4, 2023.

VERONA, N.Y. – Illusionist Leon Etienne will return to Turning Stone Resort and Casino this weekend to mesmerize audiences during his “Magic Rocks!” show.

Leon stopped by the NewsChannel 2 studio on Thursday to perform some card tricks with Gary Liberatore to give viewers at home a taste of what’s in store on Saturday.

There will be two performances in the Showroom, one at 4 p.m. and one at 8 p.m.

Tickets are available at turningstone.com.

Leon, who has appeared on shows like “America’s Got Talent” and “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon,” is originally from Utica.

