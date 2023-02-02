Leon Etienne's 'Magic Rocks!' show returns to Turning Stone this weekend

VERONA, N.Y. – Illusionist Leon Etienne will return to Turning Stone Resort and Casino this weekend to mesmerize audiences during his “Magic Rocks!” show.
Leon stopped by the NewsChannel 2 studio on Thursday to perform some card tricks with Gary Liberatore to give viewers at home a taste of what’s in store on Saturday.
There will be two performances in the Showroom, one at 4 p.m. and one at 8 p.m.
Tickets are available at turningstone.com.
Leon, who has appeared on shows like “America’s Got Talent” and “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon,” is originally from Utica.