Levitt AMP concert series returning to Utica this summer

  • Updated
UTICA, N.Y. – The Levitt AMP music series will return to Kopernik Park in Utica this June featuring acts from across the country.

Concerts take place every Monday night from 6 - 9 p.m., with the exception of July 4, from June 20 through the end of August.

The concerts begin with opening bands at 6 p.m., followed by youth intermission acts at 7 p.m. and headline performances at 7:30 p.m.

Levitt AMP Series

Here is this summer’s lineup:

June 20

  • The New Respects
    • Genre: Pop/Soul/Rock
    • From: Nashville

June 27

  • Roberta Lea
    • Genre: Country
    • From: Virginia

July 11

  • B2wins
    • Genre: Instrumental
    • From: Iowa

July 18

  • Argonaut & Wasp
    • Genre: Indie/Alternative
    • From: Brooklyn

July 25

  • Curley Taylor & Zydeco Trouble
    • Genre: Zydeco
    • From: New Orleans

August 1

  • Bassel & the Supernaturals
    • Genre: Soul/R&B
    • From: Chicago

August 8

  • The Big Takeover Band
    • Genre: Pop/Reggae
    • From: Hudson Valley, NY

August 15

  • Miranda Writes
    • Genre: Hip Hop
    • From: New York City

August 22

  • Ariel Posen
    • Genre: Rock/Electric Americana
    • From: Winnepeg, Canada

August 29

  • Eh Shawnee
    • Genre: Latin/Salsa
    • From: Providence, Rhode Island