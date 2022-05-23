Levitt AMP concert series returning to Utica this summer

UTICA, N.Y. – The Levitt AMP music series will return to Kopernik Park in Utica this June featuring acts from across the country.
Concerts take place every Monday night from 6 - 9 p.m., with the exception of July 4, from June 20 through the end of August.
The concerts begin with opening bands at 6 p.m., followed by youth intermission acts at 7 p.m. and headline performances at 7:30 p.m.
Here is this summer’s lineup:
June 20
- The New Respects
- Genre: Pop/Soul/Rock
- From: Nashville
June 27
- Roberta Lea
- Genre: Country
- From: Virginia
July 11
- B2wins
- Genre: Instrumental
- From: Iowa
July 18
- Argonaut & Wasp
- Genre: Indie/Alternative
- From: Brooklyn
July 25
- Curley Taylor & Zydeco Trouble
- Genre: Zydeco
- From: New Orleans
August 1
- Bassel & the Supernaturals
- Genre: Soul/R&B
- From: Chicago
August 8
- The Big Takeover Band
- Genre: Pop/Reggae
- From: Hudson Valley, NY
August 15
- Miranda Writes
- Genre: Hip Hop
- From: New York City
August 22
- Ariel Posen
- Genre: Rock/Electric Americana
- From: Winnepeg, Canada
August 29
- Eh Shawnee
- Genre: Latin/Salsa
- From: Providence, Rhode Island