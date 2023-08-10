Local Music Teacher to Get Award from Icon Barry Manilow at Turning Stone

ONEIDA, N.Y. -- Iconic singer and songwriter Barry Manilow will be awarding a local teacher the Manilow Music Project Teacher Award.

Heather O'Connell, a music teacher at Oneida High School, is the winner of Manilow's teaching award.

And the best part is that Manilow will present the award himself to O'Connell on Aug. 19 at the Turning Stone.

A prize of $10,000 is part of the award—$5,000 cash and $5,000 in “Manilow bucks,” to help purchase musical instruments for her school’s music program.

"Turning Stone employees helped the Manilow Music Project by nominating deserving music teachers in their area for this award. The Manilow Music Project then selected 10 finalists and opened up voting online to name the winner," a release stated.

"O’Connell will also receive VIP tickets to Barry Manilow’s August 19 concert at Turning Stone. Barry Manilow himself will present O’Connell with the award the night of his concert in a special backstage ceremony," the release continued.

The Manilow Music Project Teacher Award recognizes outstanding music teachers who help "bring music to life for their students."

Several nominations for O'Connell were received from Turning Stone employees.

“Honestly, [Mrs. O’Connell] was the first person I thought of; she is truly an amazing teacher,” said Dezaire Collins, Turning Stone Bingo Supervisor. “Now that I'm a parent and think back to the joy she brought to my life in music, and now she's giving it to my kids as well. It's quite amazing the impact she's made in our district over these past 30 years.”

O’Connell said that she is humbled and honored by the award.

"The $5000 instrument money is going to my colleagues to purchase instruments for the students and the other $5,000 is going directly back to the students at the high school. We have a beautiful community outreach program here in our school that I can help to feed and clothe and help kids in our community," O'Connell said.

More from Turning Stone: "Limited tickets for Manilow’s August 19 show in the Turning Stone Event Center are still available and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster. Barry Manilow’s performance at Turning Stone is part of the Upstate New York’s premier destination’s 30th anniversary celebration."

According to the Project's website, The Manilow Music Project helps music education in various ways.