Lord of the Dance Returns November to the Stanley in Utica

Irish American dancer Michael Flatley, known for his works River Dance and Lord of the Dance, is joined by fellow dances in his return to the stage as creator and star of Celtic Tiger, a ninety-minute performance which had the premiere of the U.S. tour at Madison Square Garden in New York, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2005. Celtic Tiger tells the story of the resilience of the Irish people throughout time. (AP Photo/Henny Ray Abrams)