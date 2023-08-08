Lord of the Dance Returns November to the Stanley in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. -- Michael Flatley's Lord of the Dance will make its return to Utica in November.
The show, a 25th-anniversary tour, will take place at the Stanley Theatre Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m.
Michael Flatley's Lord of the Dance combines high-energy storytelling to traditional Irish dancing.
This tour will have new staging, costumes, choreography, plus, new advanced technology, special effects and lighting in honor of the show's 25th year.
Pre-sale tickets go on sale Wednesday, August 9 at 10 a.m. and will only be available through ticketmaster.com. Use the password 25YEARS to unlock.
Tickets go on sale to the public starting Friday, August 11 at 10:00 a.m.
Tickets can be purchased on ticketmaster.com, in person at the box office and by calling 315-724-4000.
Tickets start at $48.
For more on Lord of the Dance, click here.