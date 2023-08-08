 Skip to main content
Lord of the Dance Returns November to the Stanley in Utica

Michael Flatley's Lord of the Dance

Irish American dancer Michael Flatley, known for his works River Dance and Lord of the Dance, is joined by fellow dances in his return to the stage as creator and star of Celtic Tiger, a ninety-minute performance which had the premiere of the U.S. tour at Madison Square Garden in New York, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2005. Celtic Tiger tells the story of the resilience of the Irish people throughout time. (AP Photo/Henny Ray Abrams)

UTICA, N.Y. -- Michael Flatley's Lord of the Dance will make its return to Utica in November. 

The show, a 25th-anniversary tour, will take place at the Stanley Theatre Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Michael Flatley's Lord of the Dance combines high-energy storytelling to traditional Irish dancing.

This tour will have new staging, costumes, choreography, plus, new advanced technology, special effects and lighting in honor of the show's 25th year.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Wednesday, August 9 at 10 a.m. and will only be available through ticketmaster.com. Use the password 25YEARS to unlock.

Tickets go on sale to the public starting Friday, August 11 at 10:00 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased on ticketmaster.com, in person at the box office and by calling 315-724-4000.

Tickets start at $48.

