Madison County Fair gets Underway

The Madison County Fair has an entire lineup of events. Music by Buffalo Barfield will keep you entertained daily, but President Madison County Fair Joshua Walker says that’s just the beginning.
"You’re going to see animals, you’re going to art exhibits, all the agricultural crops that they bring to have judged, a lot of vendors, there’s a children’s zoo, pig races."
They’re preparing the speedway track for car races, truck pulls, and the demolition derby. If cows aren’t your thing, Poultry Judge Philip Nesbitt talked about other animal competitions.
"The 4H level around here it’s not very competitive. Nationally it’s very, very…it’s like the Westminster of the chicken shows."
The competition with the smaller animals might not be super competitive, but there are times it gets emotional.
"People get very upset when their kids don’t win, but it’s about what you…if a kids passionate about it they’re going to do very, very well because that’s their interest. If you’re forcing your kid to do it they don’t care, and that’s what sets it apart. I mean there’s little kids that probably know more than I do."
The cow competition is really the highlight. Macie Vincent did have total control of her cow until the camera came on, but it didn’t stop her from explaining how the judges can score an animal.
"How can that person get 1st place with a calf that got loose? Must be because how good the calf was."
Competitors may be focused on taking home a blue ribbon, but Norwich Dairy Cow Competitor Lee Hodge talked about how the fair really serves a bigger mission.
"It’s very important for the younger generation coming up through to communicate what’s good about our industry because there could be so much negative out there, so it’s a way for them not to just come and have fun showing cows and being with their friends, but they talk to the public too, and they talk to them about agriculture and dairy in particular."
