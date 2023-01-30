 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM
EST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 knots and waves 4 to 7 feet
expected.

* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Mexico Bay
to the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 1 PM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions
that could capsize or damage small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.



...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS
EVENING TO 4 PM EST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of
3 to 6 inches. The highest snow amounts will be in northern
Onondaga, northern Madison, and western Oneida Counties.

* WHERE...Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties.

* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 4 PM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and low visibility.
The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates could approach one inch
per hour.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.



Meghan Trainor is expecting her second child

  • 0
Meghan Trainor, here in November 2022, is expecting her second child.

 Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Meghan Trainor is welcoming both a new baby and a book.

The "All About That Bass" singer shared sonogram photos on her verified Instagram account Monday with a caption reading, "BABY #2 COMING THIS SUMMER."

Trainor has a toddler son, Riley, with husband Daryl Sabara.

She also appeared on "Today" and shared that in addition to being pregnant, she has a forthcoming book titled, "Dear Future Mama."

During her appearance on the morning show, she talked about the loneliness of her first pregnancy.

"It was also Covid times so I didn't have any friends that were pregnant with me, and I just remember being like, I don't want anyone else to feel like that," Trainor said. "So now I can be your future bestie and I can help you and tell you all my TMI details of my pregnancy and how crazy it was."

She had hinted at the pregnancy in an earlier TikTok video, which showed her and her husband sharing a "secret" with family that she said they had been keeping for a few months.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

