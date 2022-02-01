 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT
THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow
accumulations greater than 9 inches and ice accumulations up
to one tenth of an inch possible.

* WHERE...Steuben, Seneca, Northern Oneida, Cortland, Onondaga,
Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Yates, Schuyler and
Southern Cayuga counties.

* WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light precipitation will move into the
region Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Precipitation
may start as a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain before
transitioning to snow later Thursday morning. The main round
of snow will be Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.

* PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Moses J. Moseley, 'Walking Dead' actor, dead at 31

  • 0
Moses J. Moseley, here in 2018, has died at age 31.

 Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Moses J. Moseley, who portrayed one of zombies on "The Walking Dead," has died, his talent manager Gail Tassell confirmed to CNN Tuesday.

He was 31.

"We are heartbroken by his loss and he will forever be in our hearts and deeply missed," Tassell told CNN. "He was a very beautiful person and an extremely talented actor. There really are no words to express the tragic loss of Moses. We just absolutely loved him."

Tassell said Moseley's death is currently being investigated after he went missing recently.

His family contacted the in-vehicle safety and security company OnStar, which was able to track and locate Moseley's car in the Hudson Bridge area of Stockbridge, Georgia, where his body was located, according to Tassell.

Moseley worked on "The Walking Dead" from 2012 to 2015 and portrayed one of the zombies that followed the character Michonne, played by Danai Gurira.

Other acting work included his appearances in "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire," "Queen of the South" and "Watchmen."

The-CNN-Wire

