Moses J. Moseley, 'Walking Dead' actor, dead at 31

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations greater than 9 inches and ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch possible. * WHERE...Steuben, Seneca, Northern Oneida, Cortland, Onondaga, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Yates, Schuyler and Southern Cayuga counties. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light precipitation will move into the region Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Precipitation may start as a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain before transitioning to snow later Thursday morning. The main round of snow will be Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. * PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&