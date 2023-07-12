Mount Carmel Blessed Sacrament Parish Festival is planning on feeding hundreds of people, and in order to do that they need dozens of volunteers willing to do a lot of work. "We’re busy. We’re very busy."
The festival raises about $40 thousand dollars to help support the Catholic Schools and upkeep of the church, but Festival Coordinator John Jones says that’s not what draws people to the festival.
"People love the food. They love the ambiance, they love the atmosphere. The beer and the clams, just the food itself. The pizza frit is one of our biggest draws. The pizza frit the line goes from here down to the street."
It’s pretty clear food is the main attraction, and Mount Carmel Church Pastor Jim Cesta talked about how the menu doesn’t disappoint.
"The mushroom stew, pasta fazool, sausage and peppers. This year we’re having a new product, which is an East Utica specialty, fried bologna with a little cheese and peppers on it. Delicious. Clams, beer of course, wine, soda."
Volunteers aren’t setting up simply for a good meal. There’s entertainment too.
"Friday night is ‘Last Left’ a very popular group. Young people, everybody likes them, ‘Last Left’. Saturday night it’s the ‘Anthony LaBarbera Group’. 5 or 6 great musicians Saturday."
Most of the volunteers are parishioners, and put in hours of their time for a cause they feel is worth it. John Jones says:
"The older you get the more aches and pains you got at the end of the day. You go home and pop a few pain pills, but it’s rewarding to see it all culminate Friday night when it opens up, and you see this place is loaded with people."
Randy Crouse is a Volunteer who's happy to help out.
"Oh you’re tired. (Laughs) Rough on the knees, but it’s worth it."
The festival will be going on Friday July 14th, and Saturday July 15th from 5 until 10 and Sunday July 16th from noon until 3.