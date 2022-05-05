 Skip to main content
Ms. Pac-Man, Dance Dance Revolution make World Video Game Hall of Fame

  • Updated
Video Game-Hall of Fame

This photo provided by World Video Game Hall of Fame shows Ms. Pac-Man, Dance Dance Revolution, Sid Meier's Civilization andThe Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. More than 40 years after blazing a trail for female video game characters, Ms. Pac-Man was inducted Thursday, May 5, 2022, into the World Video Game Hall of Fame, alongside Dance Dance Revolution, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and Sid Meier's Civilization. (World Video Game Hall of Fame via AP)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) - The World Video Game Hall of Fame has inducted four more games for their popularity and influence on the industry over time.

The class of 2022 was announced Thursday as Ms. Pac-Man, Dance Dance Revolution, Sid Meiers Civilization and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. The honorees are the eighth group to be inducted since the World Video Game Hall of Fame was established in 2015.

This year's finalists also included Assassins Creed, Candy Crush Saga, Minesweeper, NBA Jam, PaRappa the Rapper, Resident Evil, Rogue, and Words with Friends. The hall is located at The Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester, New York.  

