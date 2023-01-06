 Skip to main content
Musician originally from Utica wins songwriting challenge on 'The Tonight Show'

Darryl Rahn on Jimmy Fallon

A musician originally from Utica won $1,000 on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Wednesday night for writing the best original song.

Darryl Rahn had one hour to write a song called “It’s 2023, Go to the Gym for Me” during a segment called Battle of the Instant Songwriters. Fallon picked two musicians from the audience to compete.

Here are the lyrics:

Woke up New Year's Day,

looked down at my phone.

At all the pretty people getting ripped and getting toned.

I was filled with inspiration then I turned on my TV,

it's 2023, go to the gym for me.

Membership's expensive,

plus it's way too far to walk.

And picking up my clothes technically counts as a squat.

But i think it's amazing that you're doing pilates,

It's 2023, go to the gym for me.

Why would I get on a treadmill

when I can simply sit still

just breathing in the steam of mac and cheese.

Maybe I will do a crunch in ‘24,

but it's 2023, so go to the gym for me.

His opponent’s song was called “Stuck in a Ski Life with Jennifer Coolidge.”

The audience chose the winner with the loudest round of applause going to Rahn.

In addition to the cash, he also took home a sweatshirt and notebook.

