Musician originally from Utica wins songwriting challenge on 'The Tonight Show'

A musician originally from Utica won $1,000 on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Wednesday night for writing the best original song.
Darryl Rahn had one hour to write a song called “It’s 2023, Go to the Gym for Me” during a segment called Battle of the Instant Songwriters. Fallon picked two musicians from the audience to compete.
Here are the lyrics:
Woke up New Year's Day,
looked down at my phone.
At all the pretty people getting ripped and getting toned.
I was filled with inspiration then I turned on my TV,
it's 2023, go to the gym for me.
Membership's expensive,
plus it's way too far to walk.
And picking up my clothes technically counts as a squat.
But i think it's amazing that you're doing pilates,
It's 2023, go to the gym for me.
Why would I get on a treadmill
when I can simply sit still
just breathing in the steam of mac and cheese.
Maybe I will do a crunch in ‘24,
but it's 2023, so go to the gym for me.
---
His opponent’s song was called “Stuck in a Ski Life with Jennifer Coolidge.”
The audience chose the winner with the loudest round of applause going to Rahn.
In addition to the cash, he also took home a sweatshirt and notebook.