MWPAI holding 'Art Alive! Family Day' during February break

UTICA, N.Y. – Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute is offering free family-friendly events next week while students are off of school for February break.
Art Alive! Family Day will be held at the MWPAI Museum of Art on Thursday, Feb. 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring a performance by hip-hop group The Secret Agency at 11 a.m.
After the show, there will be a free songwriting workshop at 1 p.m.
During the event, there will also be hands-on crafts available for all ages and interactive robot demonstrations by MUCCBots, the robotics team at Midtown Utica Community Center.
Following the family fun, there will be a lecture by mixed media artist, Shaunte Gates, at 3:30 p.m. in the Bank of Utica-Sinnott Family Auditorium.
Gates’ exhibit “No Place Like Home” is currently on display in the museum.
Rare works from the museum’s InSight photography collection will also be on display starting Feb. 22. The photos examine contemporary life through the lens of history, nature, portraiture and photojournalism.