New 'Lord of the Rings' movie series in the works at Warner Bros.

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 knots and waves 3 to 6 feet. * WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Mexico Bay to the Saint Lawrence River. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions that could capsize or damage small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&