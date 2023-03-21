New Utica film commission receives final approval

UTICA, N.Y. – A new film commission has been created in Utica, opening the city to new economic opportunities in the film production industry.
The commission, called Film Utica, will work on strategies to entice motion picture and television productions to shoot on location in the Utica area. The commission will then help provide resources for the productions to go off without a hitch.
“It is exciting to start building this business for Utica,” said Lisa Wilsey, The Stanley Theatre’s executive director. “Film and television production has been missing in the economics of the region and we are excited to spearhead this venture that will contribute to our tax base, create jobs, attract new business and contribute to economic stability in the region.”
Film Utica will operate out of The Stanley Theatre, which is also a New York State qualified production facility (QPF). Production companies are eligible for certain tax credits if they utilize a QPF.
Legislation to create the commission was introduced by Utica Common Council President Michael Galime in 2021. The state Office of Motion Picture and Television Development just gave the final nod of approval.
Wilsey is on the commission board along with Film Commissioner Paul Buckley and David DeCola, business agent of the Union Local ITEA 1.
Wilsey says there are already plans in the works.
“The economic impact of a film commission can be outstanding,” she said. “We already have two projects on the horizon to film here at the end of the year. Film Utica has been lightning out of the gate and we couldn't be more thrilled.”
