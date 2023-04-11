New Varick vibe: Business owners excited for Utica renovations

Utica's Varick Street is getting a beauty treatment that city officials and business owners here hope will take it to the next level.
"You noticed all the trees are down, they were all diseased. The sidewalks will be replaced. The lighting is going to be replaced, there'll be lighting going across the street like you see in Nashville, and some of the other bigger areas, so we're going to give it that flavor of a really an entertainment district that it really needs," says Mayor, Robert Palmieri.
Crews had heavy equipment at work on those sidewalks today. A million dollars in ARPA, or, American Rescue Plan Act money, federal money, is paying for the upgrades. The city arranged for the work.
"So, it's going to have a very festive atmosphere, which I'm very excited for," says Michelle Klosek, owner of the Stief and Sickenberger Lane, on Varick. "Varick Street is supposed to be the entertainment section of Utica. All the signs you see on the highways point to Varick Street, so I think this is perfect."
And other, private business deals are in the works that business owners here hope will add to the makeover.
"There's some buildings here that I really can't say yet are going to be bought and maybe torn down and some associations are going in," says Klosek.
Mayor Palmieri says the Varick Street improvements should be done this fall.