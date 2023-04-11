 Skip to main content
Peter Frampton stopping at Turning Stone on newly-announced U.S. tour

  • Updated
  • 0
Peter Frampton

VERONA, N.Y. – Grammy Award-winning guitarist Peter Frampton will perform at Turning Stone Resort Casino on his upcoming Never Say Never Tour.

This is the latest act announced in Turning Stone’s “The Next 30” anniversary celebration.

The show will take place in the Event Center on Friday, July 28, at 7:30 p.m. On that same day, Intervention Records will release Frampton@50, a limited-edition vinyl box set featuring Wind of Change, Frampton’s Camel and Frampton.

Frampton is known for 1970s classics like “Show Me the Way” and “Baby, I Love Your Way.”

In 2007, Framptom won a Grammy for Best Pop Instrumental Album for Fingerprints and in 2014, he was inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame.

Tickets will go on sale on April 13 for Turning Stone rewards members and on April 14 at 10 a.m. for the general public. They can be purchased through the Turning Stone box office or Ticketmaster.

Other acts in The Next 30 celebration include Kevin Hart, Tim McGraw and Dan + Shay.

