Polish Festival in New York Mills—Events this Weekend

NEW YORK MILLS, N.Y. -- Sacred Heart-St. Mary Our Lady of Czestochowa Catholic Church on Main Street in New York Mills is hosting its annual Polish-American Parish Festival.
A flea market and basket raffle kicked off the celebration today from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The market and raffle will also be held this Saturday at the same time.
The festival, with food and music, will run from noon until 8 p.m. at the church this Sunday, Aug. 6.
"It's really an opportunity for people to come together and to enjoy each other, to work together and then to celebrate together, and it allows you to share our Polish heritage with the whole community," Sharon Jachim of the festival said.