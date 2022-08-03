 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 98 expected.

* WHERE...Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Schuyler, Chemung,
Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Tioga, Broome and Sullivan
counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest heat index values will be in
lower elevations and urban areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Prince's estate is finally settled after a 6-year battle

Prince's $156 million estate has been settled six years after his death.

 BERTRAND GUAY/AFP/AFP via Getty Images

Prince's estate is finally settled after a six-year court battle. The late singer did not leave a will regarding his $156 million estate.

After the singer died in 2016, his six half-siblings were named his legal heirs.

Now, according to a copy of court documents obtained by CNN, the Minnesota First Judicial District has ordered the cash in Prince's estate be split evenly between Prince Legacy LLC and Prince Oat Holdings LLC.

Prince Legacy LLC consists of interests previously held by three of Prince's half-siblings, Sharon Nelson, John Nelson and Norrine Nelson.

According to court documents, Prince Oat Holdings LLC is owned by music publishing company Primary Wave and consists of interests once held by Tyka Nelson, Omarr Baker and Alfred Jackson, as well as three separate entities owned by Primary Wave.

Also listed in the documents is the bank that was assigned by the court to administrate the estate's affairs during litigation.

Comerica Bank & Trust gets $3 million to pay the costs and expenses associated with closing the estate, "including the preparation of tax returns, professional fees, expenses and any awards entered in pending litigation involving the Estate." Whatever is left over gets split between Prince Oat Holdings LLC and Prince Legacy LLC.

