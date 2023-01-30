 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM
EST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 knots and waves 4 to 7 feet
expected.

* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Mexico Bay
to the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 1 PM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions
that could capsize or damage small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS
EVENING TO 4 PM EST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of
3 to 6 inches. The highest snow amounts will be in northern
Onondaga, northern Madison, and western Oneida Counties.

* WHERE...Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties.

* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 4 PM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and low visibility.
The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates could approach one inch
per hour.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Priscilla Presley is contesting validity of Lisa Marie Presley's will

Priscilla Presley is challenging the validity of her late daughter Lisa Marie Presley's will.

In a court filing obtained by CNN, attorneys for Priscilla Presley filed a petition disputing a 2016 amendment to her daughter's will. The petition states that Lisa Marie Presley removed her mother and her former business manager, Barry Siegel, as co-trustees and replaced them with her children Riley and Benjamin Keough. Benjamin Keough later died in 2020.

The petition alleges that, among other issues surrounding the amendment, Priscilla Presley did not receive the amendment while her daughter was alive as required by her Trust and that the document misspells Priscilla's name. The petition also alleges the amendment was not witnessed or notarized and questions the authenticity Lisa Marie's signature.

"[The signature] appears inconsistent with [Lisa Marie Presley's] usual and customary signature," the documents state.

CNN has contacted representatives for Priscilla Presley and Lisa Marie Presley's estate for comment.

The petition comes just days after Elvis Presley's only child was laid to rest at his former residence, Graceland.

Lisa Marie Presley died on Jan. 12 after being hospitalized following an apparent cardiac arrest at her Los Angeles home.

She was 54.

Her cause of death is pending further investigation by the Los Angeles County Coroner.

