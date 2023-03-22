Ready for your close-up? 'Film Utica' officially launches

UTICA, N.Y. -- The City of Utica isn't just looking to lure big business; they're looking to lure the big screen.
"We've got beautiful mansions, we've got shacks. We've got whatever you want. We run the whole gamut, so when they come to town, I'll run them around, show them the locations, they'll see this, they'll see that, lets go in here, lets go in there. We've got stuff that dates back to the 1800s here. They can't make sets like that anymore," says Film Utica Commissioner, Paul Buckley.
Buckley heads up Utica's first-ever film commission, which now officially has a name, "Film Utica", three volunteer members, and, a home, at the Stanley Theatre.
"Becoming official also means that we are listed on the NY State site, which is really where people gravitate to to find the local film commissions to contact for business," says Stanley Theatre Executive Director and Film Utica Commission Member, Lisa Wilsey.
When they come here to film, they bring their wallets.
"The crew comes from all over the place. Nice, young people. And they go to our restaurants, they taste our indigenous food and they fall in love with it. Tomato pie has always been a big hit. Chicken riggies, of course," says Buckley.
Two big projects are in the hopper.
"One particular film is coming, we're planning on them coming in November and December to film a multi-million dollar production," says Wilsey.
"That feature film will shoot scenes in Utica, Herkimer and Clinton.
"And there's another one out of New York State that's doing also a holiday movie and that will be more in line with maybe a Hallmark Channel or something of that sort," said Wilsey.
Do you have a cool kitchen? Pretty pool? Dapper dog? Cute cat? You can send any photos of unique, interesting people, pets and places to Film Utica to keep in their bank for when Hollywood and Indie film land come calling.