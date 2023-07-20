ROAR 1/8th Electric Nationals Tournament comes to Rome

About 140 Radio Controlled Car Racers will be competing in a National Competition at CRC Raceway & Hobby in Rome. The sport generally starts out on the hobby level, but professionals can earn 6 figures through racing and sponsorships. Professional Racer Ryan Lutz talked about how many of the racers get their start in RC Competitions.
"A lot of people come from motocross, or other forms of motorsports especially if they get hurt, and it still gives the same adrenaline rush, it still gives the same amount of fun, and the competition, but you don’t really get hurt."
13 year-old Dylan Manchanda is competing for similar reasons.
"It’s not too dangerous like racing bikes or anything, and it teaches you a lot about engineering, and it’s a lot of fun. You get to meet a lot of new people."
15 year-old Sherill Racer John Nolan has become a bit of an ambassador for the local track. He spends much of his time welcoming newcomers to the area, and is eager to learn from others how to improve his driving skills.
"It’s really helped me kind of with like social skills. So I love walking up to people and just saying ‘hey’. You know talk about the cars, talk about the track, talk about whatever, and I love that aspect of it."
The sport also encourages family time. Fitchburg Massachusetts RC Racer Will Smith and his son Liam travel from competition to completion, and get to spend plenty of quality time together.
"It’s something we can do together you know. It’s having fun you know. Just getting together, hanging out, meeting new people, having a great time."
Will’s son Liam says having a great time sometimes requires concentration.
"I try to focus on racing, nothing else, just drive. You’re just having fun. Just drive. Don’t try passing anyone. Just drive."
Qualifying rounds run Friday from around noon to 7PM, and Saturday from 9AM-4PM. Race day is on Sunday starting at 9 AM, and if you can’t come out to watch the races, here's a link to where you can watch the races live: Roar.LiveRC.com