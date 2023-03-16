Rome dance studio putting on tribute performance in memory of choreographer

ROME, N.Y. -- Dancers at the John Hayes O’Neill Studio of Dance will bring the choreography of an old friend back to life for “An Evening of Dance: Excerpts from Swan Lake and Matthew Pitcher Tribute Performance.”
Matthew Pitcher was a dancer, a choreographer and a staff member at the studio, and also a well-known fixture in the community. He lost his battle with brain cancer 10 years ago.
Dancers, some too young to have met Pitcher, will take the stage Saturday night at the Capitol Theatre in Rome. Even though some never had the chance to meet Pitcher, they know who he is and will have a special connection with him. The dancers will be performing his choreography on stage.
“This performance is a tribute to Matt, to his work, to his choreography, and to what he brought here to the John Hayes O’Neill Studio of Dance,” said Stephen Jackson, co-director of the John Hayes O’Neill Studio of Dance. “Many of the kids at the studio now have never met Matt or had any interaction with him, but they will have something special from this performance. That is the chance to perform his choreography, something that he did and was able to leave with us.”
The students also take a lesson with them on and off-stage, that they learned from Pitcher’s presence at the studio.
“The lesson is, don’t take it for granted,” Jackson said. “We are not invincible. We had this conversation with our cast the other night. Matt was a special person. He was a giver. He gave to the students, the parents, everybody that was associated with the studio as well as seeing him out in the community. The lesson to the students? Take it all. Don’t let up, make sure you grab all you can because we never know when our time is up.”
The performance will take place at the Rome Capitol Theatre on March 18 at 7 p.m.