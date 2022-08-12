Rome's Capitolfest provides a chance to watch rare films from the early 20th century

ROME, N.Y. – Capitolfest returned to the Capitol Arts Complex in Rome Friday featuring films rare films, including silent movies, from the 1920s-30s.
Films featured during Capitolfest come from archives like the Library of Congress and the Museum of Modern Art.
This year’s Capitolfest features Robert Armstrong, showcasing him in various roles in both talking and silent films.
The movies are shown from around 9 a.m. to about 5 p.m. each day.
The series will continue through Sunday.
