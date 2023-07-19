SAG-AFTRA & Writers Guild of America Still on Strike

UTICA, N.Y. (WKTV) -- Actors and writers continue to strike over what they’re calling unfair wages.
Former Frankfort Resident Rich Talarico is a writer/actor, who started a grassroots Entertainment Abstinence Campaign. It seeks to bring awareness by cancelling entertainment services, or watching less programming from September 1 through October 1.
Abstaining from programming might hit the studios in the pocket, but writers are also concerned about technologies like Artificial Intelligence.
"We don’t want to have people losing jobs because of technology. The technology should be enhancing all of our businesses, and building all of us up, not cutting us out, so that is a danger we have to watch pretty closely."
Streaming services are also a technological concern.
"Streaming is one of many ways that huge media companies hide what they’re doing. Hide artists pay is really what they’re doing."
There are 160,000 Screen Actors/Guild Members who make a median salary of $53,000. That’s a total of roughly $8.5 billion. That pales in comparison to the roughly $728 billion taken in from movie, television and streaming services.
"We’re getting paid pennies on the dollar for that work, and it’s the way media companies are leveraging the technologies like streaming, like social media to take money out of Artists and Writers pockets, so we’re at a breaking point."
Negotiations between the unions and studios have currently broken down. Screenwriters have gone on strike in the past, and had their longest strike in 1988. That strike lasted for 153 days. There are no public details on exactly what the unions are asking for, or how long the strike could take.
"The majority of actors and writers are really scraping by, and that’s what this is about, and we’re fighting for just very reasonable asks. I think even if we got what we wanted, it’d still be unfair."
Rich Talarico will be in Utica performing improve and stand-up comedy at the Uptown Theater this coming October. You can contact Rich Talarico via email: richtalarico@gmail.com