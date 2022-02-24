Sally Kellerman, 'M*A*S*H' film star and Oscar nominee, has died at 84

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Northern Oneida, Sullivan, Otsego, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Onondaga, Madison and Southern Oneida counties. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates near an inch per hour will continue at times until 8am. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&