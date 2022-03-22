 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD TODAY IN PARTS OF CENTRAL NEW
YORK...

Relative humidity will drop as low as 15 to 25 percent this
afternoon, along with northwest winds gusting 15 to 30 mph,
highest towards the Catskills. These dry and breezy conditions
will pose an elevated risk for wildfire spread this afternoon in
parts of central New York. Be sure to heed the New York State Burn
Ban which went into effect on March 16.

Sandra Bullock still 'embarrassed' she made this movie

Sandra Bullock still 'embarrassed' she made this movie

Sandra Bullock, seen here at a "The Lost City" screening in New York on March 14, says she's "still embarrassed" about her role in the 1997 film "Speed 2."

 Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Sandra Bullock has starred in plenty of hit movies, but there's one project she wishes she passed on.

The actress appeared with her "The Lost City" costar Daniel Radcliffe on TooFab where they were asked about a project in their past that embarrassed them.

Bullock mentioned the 1997 sequel to "Speed," saying it was basically a bore.

"You stumped me with the fans coming around later on (part of the question)," she said. "I have one no one came around to and I'm still embarrassed I was in. It's called 'Speed 2.' (I've) been very vocal about it. Makes no sense. Slow boat. Slowly going towards an island."

She even added she wished she wouldn't have done it.

"That's one I wished I hadn't done and no fans came around, that I know of," she said.

The film does have a cult following though, which Bullock called "quiet."

"Very quiet," she said. "Like, almost, five people. Him and the other four 12-year-olds that were watching the slow boat going towards the tiny island."

"Speed 2: Cruise Control" follows Bullock's character, Annie, who tries to rescue everyone when when the cruise she's on is hijacked. Her "Speed" costar Keanu Reeves did not return for the sequel.

