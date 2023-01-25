 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as
high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Madison, Southern Oneida, Chenango and Otsego counties.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will mix with and change to freezing
rain and sleet late this afternoon or early this evening, before
changing to all rain overnight. Downslope winds off the
Catskills may diminish snowfall amounts in lower elevation areas
of Otsego and Delaware Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

'Sesame Street' co-creator Lloyd Morrisett dies at 93

  • 0
'Sesame Street' co-creator Lloyd Morrisett dies at 93

Lloyd Morrisett, co-creator of Sesame Street arrives for the formal Artist's Dinner honoring the recipients of the 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors at the US Department of State in Washington on December 7, 2019.

 Ron Sachs/Pool/CNP/Alamy

"Sesame Street" co-creator Lloyd Morrisett has died at age 93, Sesame Workshop announced Monday.

"Lloyd leaves an outsized and indelible legacy among generations of children the world over, with 'Sesame Street' only the most visible tribute to a lifetime of good work and lasting impact," Sesame Workshop tweeted.

"Sesame Street" was created by Morrisett, a psychologist who was vice president of the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching, and television producer Joan Ganz Cooney. They brought on Jim Henson and his Muppets to help bring the show to life. The first episode ran on November 10, 1969.

Morrisett was a co-founder of Children's Television Workshop, now called Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit organization behind "Sesame Street," and served as its chairman of the board of trustees for more than 30 years before becoming a Lifetime Honorary Trustee, according to the Workshop.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.