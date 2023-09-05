 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM EDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values in the mid to upper 90s.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga,
Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison,
Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango, Tioga, Broome and
Sullivan counties.

* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 7 PM EDT this
evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from noon to 7 PM EDT
Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest heat index values will be
found in the urban areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Ski Slope Substantial Support: Utica's Val Bialas Recreation Center Receives $2 Million in Funding

  • Updated
  • 0
Val Bialas

WKTV File Still

UTICA, N.Y. -- Snow is probably not on your mind right now. But when it is, you'll likely notice new additions to Utica's ski slope when you visit.

Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon secured $2 million in funding for the Val Bialas Recreation Center.

The funding will support a new chair lift that can be used year-round.

For snow activities on the hill, the funding is expected to enhance snow tubing, sledding, skiing, lifts and instruction.

“The Val Bialas Ski Center is a staple in our community that attracts tourists, fuels economic development and allows residents to connect to the outdoors and each other,” Buttenschon said. “With Speaker Heastie’s support, we’re enhancing our year-round activities and bolstering Utica’s appeal as a travel destination. This investment continues fueling economic growth and helps ensure the center remains a treasured space where families, friends and visitors can come together to create memories."

The Recreation Center is named after Valentine Bialas, a speed skater from Utica, who competed in the 1924 Winter Olympics.

According to the National Speedskating Museum Hall of Fame, "Valentine was born January 10, 1903, and died March 9, 1965. He was a member of the 1924, 1928 and 1932 Olympic Teams. After qualifying as an alternate for the 1936 Olympics, he was driving home, and his car was said to have stalled on train tracks. He and his wife were lucky to exit the car, but he was badly injured, suffering burns, and his right leg was severed by a train wheel. He was fitted with a prosthetic leg. He continued skating and coaching and competed in tennis. He was inducted into the National Speedskating Hall of Fame on May 11, 1963, in Chicago, Illinois. The Val Bialas Ski Center in Utica NY is named in his honor."

Buttenschon added that “the enhancements to the recreation center will continue to help our community thrive. By investing in the center, we offer new experiences and services for our residents, fostering an environment where they can flourish.”

If you have story ideas, please send them to zlewis@wktv.com

