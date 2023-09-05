Ski Slope Substantial Support: Utica's Val Bialas Recreation Center Receives $2 Million in Funding

UTICA, N.Y. -- Snow is probably not on your mind right now. But when it is, you'll likely notice new additions to Utica's ski slope when you visit.

Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon secured $2 million in funding for the Val Bialas Recreation Center.

The funding will support a new chair lift that can be used year-round.

For snow activities on the hill, the funding is expected to enhance snow tubing, sledding, skiing, lifts and instruction.

“The Val Bialas Ski Center is a staple in our community that attracts tourists, fuels economic development and allows residents to connect to the outdoors and each other,” Buttenschon said. “With Speaker Heastie’s support, we’re enhancing our year-round activities and bolstering Utica’s appeal as a travel destination. This investment continues fueling economic growth and helps ensure the center remains a treasured space where families, friends and visitors can come together to create memories."

The Recreation Center is named after Valentine Bialas, a speed skater from Utica, who competed in the 1924 Winter Olympics.

According to the National Speedskating Museum Hall of Fame, "Valentine was born January 10, 1903, and died March 9, 1965. He was a member of the 1924, 1928 and 1932 Olympic Teams. After qualifying as an alternate for the 1936 Olympics, he was driving home, and his car was said to have stalled on train tracks. He and his wife were lucky to exit the car, but he was badly injured, suffering burns, and his right leg was severed by a train wheel. He was fitted with a prosthetic leg. He continued skating and coaching and competed in tennis. He was inducted into the National Speedskating Hall of Fame on May 11, 1963, in Chicago, Illinois. The Val Bialas Ski Center in Utica NY is named in his honor."

Buttenschon added that “the enhancements to the recreation center will continue to help our community thrive. By investing in the center, we offer new experiences and services for our residents, fostering an environment where they can flourish.”

