Stanley Theatre crowd gets a bang out of Blue Man Group

UTICA, NY - The world renowned Blue Man Group made its way to the Stanley Theatre stage Monday.
Crowds lined up early along Genesee Street to witness this unusual one of a kind performance. Blue Man Group is known for its award-winning theatrical productions, signature drumming, quirky comedy and surprise audience interaction.
Even though sometimes things might get a little messy, Blue Man Group is always a crowd pleaser.
"I've actually been wanting to see these guys since I was a kid”, said Blue Man Group fan Sal Piazza. “I love all things percussive, and they don't use standard percussion. They'll use pretty much smack anything that's in their vicinity. They’ll smack some pipes, maybe the stage itself, maybe they'll go in the audience and smack some chairs. Who knows? That's the fun of it".
Blue Man Group returns to the Stanley Theatre stage Tuesday at 7pm for one final performance.