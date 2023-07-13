Syracuse Nationals is an Auto Show Like No Other

Thousands of people are getting revved up for one of the greatest car shows in the country. The Syracuse Nationals bring together car lovers, car owners and car builders.
Carrie Wojtaszek is the Syracuse Nationals Promotor.
"You get to meet the builders, you get to hear about how they put the vehicles together, what’s so special about them, and that’s what’s really, really great about this. You’ll see them. You can come in, you can actually talk to the builders, and see the fantastic work that goes into building these showcase cars."
There may be cars around the Fairgrounds that you can touch, but inside the Signature Showcase Building is the best of the best, and for good reason there’s no touching these beauties.
"Well if you’re going for a Ridler it’s a minimum million dollars. I think he’s got probably a little like… closer to a million and a half altogether."
Bruce Harvey Owns Pro Comp Custom out of Pittsburg. He and his crew have put hundreds of hours of work on a Mercury masterpiece. It may be a million-and-a-half-dollar car, but there’s more that goes into the build than hard work.
"You know you have to have a lot of engineering, the quality’s got to be 100%, and then creativity. So, a lot of stuff on this car is one-off. Stuff you’ve never seen. You know a lot of hand-built stuff, and everything’s got to be perfectly smooth. All the bolts have to match."
The quality of a top-notch car extends from the top to the bottom, and the cost involved in getting it just right doesn’t matter for many of the car owners like Johnson City Competitor Andy Gavula.
"No matter how much money you spend on a car, they all mean the same. We love our cars. So, it doesn’t really matter the amount you spend."
It does matter how much you spend to some people, and Taylor Hubbard is a Williamsburg Pennsylvania Car Builder who has the answer to some of the financial burdens.
"It’s just a matter of if you want what you want you have to do it yourself because we can’t afford to do it, just to pay somebody to drop it off at this shop and drop it off at that shop, so you learn to do it yourself."
Not everyone can afford these high-end cars, so there’s a swap meet at the show for those looking to get their ride up and running. Syracuse Businessman Dennis Bergey is a Swap Meet Participant who says explains why the swap meet is a good idea for a show like this.
"A lot of stuff’s hard to find. There’s not a lot of companies that reproduce the original stuff, and there are guys that want just the original stuff rather than aftermarket."
The Syracuse Nationals run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Here are some links to the schedule of events and more information about the show:
https://www.syracusenationals.com/