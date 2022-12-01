'The Nutcracker' hits The Stanley stage this weekend

More than 100 kids and teens from local dance schools performed “The Nutcracker” for the first time this season at The Stanley Theatre Thursday morning.
Mohawk Valley Performing Arts performs “The Nutcracker” annually and about 2,000 students got a sneak peek on Thursday.
“It's incredible. We have students as young as 3 years old that audition for ‘The Nutcracker’ and they get to perform all weekend long for the Mohawk Valley,” said Brittany Lallier, member of the MVPA Board of Directors.
The public performances will take place Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m., all at The Stanley.
To order tickets call The Stanley Box Office at 315-724-4000 or visit thestanley.org.