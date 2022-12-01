'The Nutcracker' hits The Stanley stage this weekend

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST FRIDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, west winds to 30 knots and
waves 15 to 19 feet. For the Gale Watch, west winds to 40 knots
and waves 13 to 17 feet possible.

* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Hamlin Beach
to the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 AM EST Friday.
For the Gale Watch, from Saturday morning through Saturday
evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions.  Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.

&&

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of up
to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Southern Oneida county.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will mainly stray just north of the
New York State Thruway corridor.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE...Onondaga, Madison, Southern Oneida and Otsego counties.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

'The Nutcracker' hits The Stanley stage this weekend

  • Updated
  • 0
"The Nutcracker" at The Stanley Theatre

More than 100 kids and teens from local dance schools performed “The Nutcracker” for the first time this season at The Stanley Theatre Thursday morning.

Mohawk Valley Performing Arts performs “The Nutcracker” annually and about 2,000 students got a sneak peek on Thursday.

“It's incredible. We have students as young as 3 years old that audition for ‘The Nutcracker’ and they get to perform all weekend long for the Mohawk Valley,” said Brittany Lallier, member of the MVPA Board of Directors.

The public performances will take place Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m., all at The Stanley.

To order tickets call The Stanley Box Office at 315-724-4000 or visit thestanley.org.