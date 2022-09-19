'The Woman King' surprises at the box office

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Oneida, northwestern Otsego and southeastern Madison Counties through 200 PM EDT... At 134 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Brookfield, or 11 miles east of Hamilton, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Brookfield, Waterville, West Winfield, Bridgewater, Clayville, Unadilla Forks, Leonardsville, Hubbardsville, Stockwell and North Brookfield. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH