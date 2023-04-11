Tickets for 'Blippi' at The Stanley go on sale this week

UTICA, N.Y. – Internet sensation, “Blippi,” will return to The Stanley Theatre in June as part of an all-new live show.
The Wonderful World Tour will make its Utica stop on Thursday, June 1, at 6 p.m.
Blippi makes educational videos for kids online. Some of the top videos on the Blippi YouTube channel are “Blippi Learns about Jungle Animals for Kids” and “Learn Colors and Numbers for Children.”
“With new music, characters, monster trucks, and even the Blippi mobile, we’re thrilled to bring Blippi to even more kids and families around the world in a brand new show,” said producer Stephen Shaw.
Tickets go on sale Friday, April 14, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased through The Stanley Theatre Box Office by calling 315-724-4000 or online through Ticketmaster.