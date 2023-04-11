Tickets for 'Blippi' at The Stanley go on sale this week

 Skip to main content
...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD ACROSS CENTRAL NEW YORK
THIS AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING...

A combination of low relative humidity, gusty westerly winds, and
dry fine fuels will lead to an elevated risk for fire spread with
any potential fire starts this afternoon across Central New York.

Despite some clouds moving in today, relative humidity values
are expected to drop to between 20 to 35 percent across much of
Central New York this afternoon. West winds increase between 10-20
mph with gusts of 25 to 35 mph by late afternoon and early evening.
Some grasses and other fine fuels will begin to dry out, elevating
the risk for fire spread.

Everyone is urged to exercise caution if handling any potential
ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be
sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses,
dead leaves, and other tree litter that ignite will have the
potential to spread fire quickly.

The annual statewide burn ban is in effect until May 14. No burn
permits are issued.

Blippi coming to The Stanley

UTICA, N.Y. – Internet sensation, “Blippi,” will return to The Stanley Theatre in June as part of an all-new live show.

The Wonderful World Tour will make its Utica stop on Thursday, June 1, at 6 p.m.

Blippi makes educational videos for kids online. Some of the top videos on the Blippi YouTube channel are “Blippi Learns about Jungle Animals for Kids” and “Learn Colors and Numbers for Children.”

“With new music, characters, monster trucks, and even the Blippi mobile, we’re thrilled to bring Blippi to even more kids and families around the world in a brand new show,” said producer Stephen Shaw.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 14, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased through The Stanley Theatre Box Office by calling 315-724-4000 or online through Ticketmaster.

