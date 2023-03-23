Tickets still available for Sports Jersey Ball at Vernon Downs

It's all of the food and fun, but none of the formality. Upstate Sports Charities is holding its annual Sports Jersey Ball Friday night at 7 p.m. at Vernon Downs.
"A few years ago, we decided to do something a little more informal. We wanted to have an event where you could go and be comfortable. You don't have to wear a suit and tie. So we came up with a sports jersey ball. You can wear your favorite jersey, like the one I have on," says Upstate Sports Charities Board Chair.
The $85 ticket includes pasta and carving stations, a mashed potato bar, live music and photo booth, plus baseball-themed snacks, like hot dogs, cracker jacks and bubble gum. Best of all: by attending, you're helping local kids play sports.
"We try to help with equipment if we have someone that needs registration fees are so high now. Application fees for everything. We try to help with that," says Davis. "It's a great organization. We work really hard to get these kids what they need. Basically, our motto is leveling the playing field for our kids."
Tickets are available at: upstatesportscharities.org.
Some tickets will be available at the door.