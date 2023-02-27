Tom Sizemore's family deciding end of life matters, rep says

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches...with up to 10 inches possible. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. * WHERE...Northern Oneida, Madison, Southern Oneida and Chenango counties. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 7 PM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the Tuesday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates as high as 1.5 inches per hour are expected into the early overnight hours. The combination of heavy snow and blowing snow will create hazardous travel conditions. The snow will be wet with a high water content...making shoveling very difficult. The snow will taper off slowly late Tuesday morning and eventually end by the afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&