Trey Songz accused of rape in lawsuit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is possible. Ice jams
may occur.

* WHERE...Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania,
including the following areas, in central New York, Broome,
Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison, Northern Oneida,
Onondaga, Otsego, Schuyler, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Southern
Oneida, Steuben, Sullivan, Tioga, Tompkins and Yates. In northeast
Pennsylvania, Bradford, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne,
Susquehanna and Wyoming.

* WHEN...Through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Much warmer temperatures will cause significant snowmelt. A
half inch to inch of rainfall is also forecast, with more
possible in higher terrain such as in northern Oneida County.
The peak time for both rain and snowmelt will be this
afternoon through tonight, though any resulting flood
problems may linger through Friday. Significant rises in
streams and rivers, may lead to ice breakup and possible ice
jams. Bridges, narrows, and sharp turns in streams can all
cause pinch points for ice jams. When ice jams occur,
flooding can quickly result.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 11 AM EST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected along with flash freeze
potential. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice
accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga,
Onondaga, Steuben, Madison and Southern Oneida counties.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 11 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong cold front moves through late
tonight with temperatures quickly falling into the 20s. Any wet
and untreated roadways and bridges could quickly freeze.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Trey Songz accused of rape in lawsuit

Trey Songz accused of rape in lawsuit

Trey Songz, seen here in 2021, is accused of rape.

 Leon Bennett/Getty Images

A woman has filed a $20 million lawsuit against singer Trey Songz, accusing him of rape.

In the complaint, obtained by CNN, the plaintiff "Jane Doe" is said to have "had what could be described as a casual and occasionally sexual relationship with Defendant Trey Songz." Their relationship changed in 2016, according to the complaint, when Doe claims Songz anally raped her and she required immediate medical care.

A rep for Songz declined to comment when contacted by CNN on Thursday.

The alleged incident took place at a house party in West Hills, California, according to the complaint.

"Plaintiff Jane Doe believed she would have consensual sex with the Defendant Trey Songz as they previously have had," the complaint states. "On the way up the stairs, Defendant Trey Songz repeatedly asked Plaintiff Jane Doe if Defendant could 'get that a**' Plaintiff Jane Doe repeatedly told Defendant Trey Songz NO and to stop asking.

After the alleged assault, she fled the home and ordered an Uber. Seeing her distress, she said, the Uber driver took her Providence Joseph Medical Center Emergency Care Unit in Burbank, California, where, according to the suit, a sexual assault exam was performed and police were called.

"In shock and fearing for her life, Plaintiff Jane Doe did not provide Defendant Trey Songz's name to the police," the complaint reads. "The Police attempted to access Jane Doe's Uber account to find the location of the violent rape, but Plaintiff Jane Doe was too afraid to let them see it. Plaintiff Jane Doe was eventually released by the Medical Center and Police and went home."

In a statement to TMZ, a rep for Songz said "The allegations in this complaint are false. Trey looks forward to having the facts fully aired."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.