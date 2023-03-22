Turning Stone announces new additions to 'The Next 30' entertainment lineup

VERONA, N.Y. – Over the next 30 days, Turning Stone Resort Casino will be announcing upcoming entertainment events as part of “The Next 30” – its 30th anniversary celebration.
The first acts announced on Wednesday were country music legend Tim McGraw and comedy duo Steve Martin and Martin Short.
McGraw will perform on July 12 at 7 p.m. in the Event Center. The country star was the first musician ever to perform at the Event Center in December of 2004.
Martin and Short will bring their “You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today!” tour to the Event Center on Nov. 12. Guests must be over 18 to attend.
“A historic anniversary deserves a historic lineup of entertainment for our guests,” said Ray Halbritter, Oneida Indian Nation representative and Oneida Nation Enterprises CEO. “The biggest entertainers in the world will be performing at Turning Stone this year as we celebrate our ‘Next 30’ anniversary and look forward to even bigger and better things to come.”
Tickets for both shows go on sale March 23 for Turning Stone Rewards members and March 24 for the general public.
Previously announced acts that are part of “The Next 30” celebration include:
- May 26: Tom Jones
- Aug. 6: Jake Owen
- Aug. 12: Dan + Shay
Tickets for any of the performances can be purchased through the Turning Stone Box Office in person or by calling 877-833-7469. They are also available to buy online through Ticketmaster.