Utica Latino American Festival Celebrates 17 Years on Sunday

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Mohawk Valley Latino Association will host its 17th Latino American Festival this Sunday in Utica.
It'll be on August 27 at Hanna Park from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
"The Latino American Festival is a great opportunity for the Latino community to celebrate their Hispanic Heritage, and to foster the cultural exchange between the different fabric of ethnicities in the Mohawk Valley," a release stated.
The Latino American Festival will have food from several Latino cultures, live music, dancing and various activities for kids and adults.
Performances by Alma de Mexico and El Bebo of Rochester, “Cali Salsa Pal Mundo” (NYC Columbian Salsa Dancers), La Krema of Buffalo, and local Latino artists, such as singer Ashlee Zayas Colon, the Utica Royalties dance group and a Puerto Rico dance presentation.
The proceeds from the event support MVLA programs that assist the community and vulnerable families and individuals in the area.
