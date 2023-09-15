Utica Turtle Purchased at F.W. Woolworth Store Celebrates 53rd Birthday

UTICA, N.Y. -- A 53-year-old turtle purchased many years ago at the old F.W. Woolworth Company in Utica celebrated his birthday on September 15th, as he's done for the past half century.
Poopsie is the name the turtle goes by.
He was identified by Cornell Companion Hospital as a terrapin or possibly a Louisiana Scooter.
His owner, Larry Cohen, inherited Poopsie from his mother when she passed away.
Cohen's late mother purchased Poopsie from a batch of turtles at the store.
"He was a hatchling," Cohen said. "Because he was so small, we assume he was hatched within a few weeks of the time he arrived at Woolworth's."
"We've also wondered if there are any of his siblings still alive because to keep a turtle alive for 53 years takes moderate care, moderate, but good care," Cohen said.
Poopsie has ponds inside and outside, and even a winter quarters, where he sleeps the Central New York winters away.
"He goes into a semi-hibernation state, where he doesn't eat in the winter, but he does require water," Cohen said.
Poopsie has followed the yearly routine for 53 years now.
His current owner wants to ensure if, and quite possibly when, the turtle outlives him, he wants to ensure he has proper care.
"I have been keeping a journal on how to care for Poopsie, so the next, or following generations, will be able to take care of the turtle and understand what he wants, how he wants it and what he wants," Cohen said.
Poopsie is pretty set in his ways.
"If we were to give him something else besides his bananas, lettuce and shrimp, he wouldn't eat it," Cohen said.
"He could live possibly 100, 150, 175 years with good care."
F.W. Woolworth's was one of the largest department store chains in the world, with its roots right here in Utica.
Poopsie outlived the store he was purchased from.
"Keep in mind, turtles have been on Earth approximately 150 million years," his owner said. "Humans have only been on Earth approximately 2-4 million, depending on which what scientists believe at the moment."
A very happy 53rd birthday to Poopsie, the turtle from Utica.