Vernon Downs employees notified of potential closure

VERNON, N.Y. – Vernon Downs Casino & Hotel has notified its employees that the venue plans to close if the state does not agree to provide $2 million in tax relief.
According to the Workers United Upstate New York union, which represents the employees, Vernon Downs is asking the state Department of Labor to reconsider the venue’s request to restore a 6.4% agent commission fee. With the $13 million in tax revenue Vernon Downs provided last year, the vendor fee would provide $2 million that would allow the casino to break even and remain open.
If they do not receive the money, nearly 250 people will lose their jobs.
According to the WARN notice file Tuesday, the casino would close on Aug. 7, the track would close on Sept. 18 and the hotel and other venues would close at the end of December.