WWE Live Holiday Tour in Utica December 9

UTICA, N.Y. -- If you're a WWE fan, the Live Holiday Tour is coming to Utica in December.

The show will be held at the Adirondack Bank Center on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.

Event tickets are available for presale on Sept. 13, with public tickets going on sale Sept. 15.

Starting price for a ticket is $20 at empirestatetix.com.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Sept. 15.

The WWE Live Holiday Tour features World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Bobby Lashley, Sheamus, “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, The New Day, The United States Champion Rey Mysterio and more," according to a statement.

WWE stopped by the Adirondack Bank Center in July 2022.