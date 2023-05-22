ESD seeking proposals for Round 13 REDC grants

HERKIMER, NY (WKTV) - Empire State Development is seeking proposals for Round 13 of the Regional Economic Development Council grants.
A stop was made in Herkimer Monday morning.
In this round, the state is encouraging people to apply for grants related to green building projects and sustainable development, childcare projects, projects in severely distressed communities and innovative public and private partnerships.
In total, $100 million is up for grabs.
"Any business within the region, all they have to do is call the local Empire State Development office and they will walk you through the process," said Herkimer County Legislature Chairman Jim Bono.
"There are a lot of programs and there is some procedure to it," Bono said. "They will walk you through it and make sure you're stepping in the right direction."
Also announced in Herkimer Monday, the two new sub-programs that will use Empire State Development funds - the Craft Beverage Micro Grant program and the Not-for-Profit Capital Grant program.
Monday's meeting was held at the Robert McLaughlin College Center.