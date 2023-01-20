ESDA offering STEM activities and certifications to local schools

ROME, N.Y. -- EOS/ESD Association, Inc. (ESDA) will be offering STEM Education activities and Technology Certifications to local schools.
The association is reaching out to the local community in an effort to work with individuals who need and want training in the technology field. Their team is working to attract future generations to professions in this field.
“On behalf of the Board of Directors of the EOS/ESD Association, Inc., we are doing our part in trying to enhance the technical talent of the local community. We have identified that capturing the interests of students starting at the middle school and high school age levels is necessary. From designing fun, interactive activities and experiments to offering course certifications, we recently started working alongside Oneida Herkimer Madison BOCES and Vernon Verona Central School District to offer their students foundational training in the area of electrostatic discharge (ESD),” Executive Director for the ESDA, Lisa Pimpinella said.
ESDA also offers an online Operator Training Course, which gives the basic information needed to implement an ESD Control program and information on how to protect sensitive products.
ESDA is the only organization that has been accredited by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) to write and produce these standards on electrostatics. For more information about the association visit its website.