Excellus BlueCross BlueShield selects Rome Hospital as Blue Distinction Center for Spine Surgery

ROME, N.Y. -- Exellus BlueCross BlueShield selected Rome Memorial Hospital as a Blue Distinction Center for Spine Surgery.
Facilities designated as Blue Distinction Centers for Spine Surgery, demonstrate expertise in cervical and lumbar fusion, cervical laminectomy and lumbar laminectomy/discectomy procedures that have less patient complications when compared to other hospitals.
“Rome Memorial Hospital strives to deliver the highest level of excellence in neurospine care in this region. Our commitment to quality and state-of-the-art technology provides patients with incredible outcomes so they can get back to the things that they enjoy," Dr. Nicholas Qandah, medical director of Rome Memorial Hospital’s Neurospine program said.
The Blue Distinction Specialty Care program helps patients find quality care in specific areas such as bariatric surgery, cancer care, cardiac care, fertility care, gene therapy, knee replacements, maternity care, spine surgery and more. Through research, those programs designated as Blue Distinction Centers demonstrate high-quality and improved outcomes for patients