Executive director of the Anita's Stevens Swan Humane Society announces retirement

UTICA, N.Y. -- Diane Broccoli, executive director of the Anita's Stevens Swan Humane Society, is getting ready to retire on Dec. 15.
On Thursday, Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri surprised Broccoli at the shelter with a proclamation thanking her for her dedication to the four-legged residents of Utica.
"I have a strong staff here and a very good board that's been backing me all these years. I'm just happy, thank you the support of this community is amazing," Broccoli said.
Broccoli says the job has been hard but rewarding. She looks forward to spending more time with her family.