Expanded Medicare Savings Program will Increase income limits in 2023

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced Thursday, that more New Yorkers will be eligible for an increased income limit through the expanded Medicare Savings Program.
The new increase in limits will help older adults and individuals with disabilities save an average of $7,000 annually, in health care costs.
"We have an obligation to help older adults and individuals with disabilities to age within their community with dignity. By expanding eligibility for the Medicare Savings Program, we can ensure that a greater number of these New Yorkers aren't burdened by the cost of healthcare. I encourage all eligible beneficiaries to apply for this program so they can save money and improve their health care coverage," Hochul said.
Starting in January, the increases are estimated $2,107 for an individual and $2,839 for a couple. The increases are based on the 2022 federal poverty level.
The deadline to apply for the program is Dec. 7, 2022 but it wont go into effect until 2023.