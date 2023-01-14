Face Off Against Colon Cancer game to be played Tuesday night in Rome

ROME, NY (WKTV) - The Face Off Against Colon Cancer is set for Tuesday, January 17th at 7pm at JFK Arena in Rome.
The game is played in honor of late hockey coach Pete Mastracco who battled colon cancer from 2007 - 2016.
The RFA Ice Hockey Booster Club set up a fund in honor of Mastracco in 2014.
There is also a Gofundme page associated with the benefit game.
Support the RFA Black Knights as they continue their messaging of "Get Checked from Behind," and face off against Liverpool on Tuesday, January 17, 2023.
A portion of proceeds raised benefit a local family in their battle with cancer.