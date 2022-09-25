Falling Leaves Road Race returns for 48th year

UTICA, NY -- The leaves are starting to change color, and the nights are getting a little colder. Signs that summer has come to an end.
Another sign? The return of the annual Falling Leaves Road Race.
Over 800 local runners lined up at the starting line in front of the Delta Marriot Hotel on Genesee Street to compete in the 5K and 14K races.
The 5K took runners through downtown Utica, while the 14K took them through Utica’s scenic switchback. The 14K also served as the New York Road Runners Club 14K championship race.
This was the 48th year for the Falling Leaves Road Race.
"It's a unique one of a kind race in the sense that it goes through the city. You know, the downtown area as well as through the golf course and the switchbacks,” said Falling Leaves Race Director, Michael Brych.
“It's a really unique venue. There's so much to see, and there's so many good roads. The weather is what it is, but if you're dressed well you get out and see some great things".
The adults weren’t the only ones competing in Sunday’s race. The little ones enjoyed their time in the spotlight as well. Before the main event, they took part in the Kid’s Kilometer Fun Run.