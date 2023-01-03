Family Counseling Center gives advice on setting New Year's resolutions

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. -- We are all familiar with creating resolutions this time of year and for some, it may be tricky to come up with one. The Family Counseling Center has given some advice to the public on setting goals for the New Year.
According to the center, setting goals can be very positive for your mental health and is a good way to self-reflect.
“Goals are very personal. Because of this, an individual needs to reflect on their personal values, self-evaluate their strengths and weaknesses and have a realistic outlook on what they can achieve. The purpose of goal setting is to stretch our personal growth in some form or another,” Dana Collier, LMHC, NCC, CASAC-T, MBA, director of clinical services at The Family Counseling Center said.
Goals should be achievable, believable and a commitment. The center suggests you ask these questions to yourself when trying to set a goal:
-What is important to you?
-What are your hopes and dreams for this year?
-What would you like to do more of?
-What does being happy mean to you?
-What is an area in life you would like to improve?
They say you should make a plan on how you will achieve your goal and check your progress as you go, making adjustments as needed. And as a reminder, Collier says, accepting your failures and forgiving yourself for them is also very important.
“Any progress is a measure of success, that’s why small and large goals are important to the process. For some of us, just the act of setting the goal, taking time to self-reflect, and the exercise of making the goal plan is a success. For others, overcoming a roadblock is a success, whether the final goal is reached or not. Celebrate each and every success as you work toward your goals,” Collier said.