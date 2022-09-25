Family of dog saved in Rome fire thanks firefighters, warns others about off-brand batteries

ROME, NY (WKTV) - A Rome family is thanking neighbors for their quick action in calling 911 when they saw smoke coming from their basement. They are also thanking for crews for saving their dog.
Constance Long spoke with NEWSChannel2 about a fire in her basement on Carroll Street last Sunday caused by a lithium battery that was charging a vacuum.
The homeowners were not at home when the fire sparked, but their two cats and their dog, Nova were home.
The cats were able to get out, but 13-year-old Nova was found unresponsive behind a couch in the living room. Fire crews pulled Nova from the house and revived her before the homeowners even got home.
"We are so grateful that the fire crews carry the equipment to provide oxygen for pets," Long said. "We feel truly blessed and beyond grateful to our community. We didn't even know the full scope of the situation until we got home and that was after fire crews had already revived her."
Fire officials and the Longs have a warning when it comes to charging lithium ion batteries that are increasingly used by many people who are going green, whether it's for a lawn mower, a vacuum, a power tool, and so on.
First, they should not be left charging for long periods of time or when you are not home. When the battery is fully charged, fire officials say, unplug it. There are also dangers in charging the batteries when they are hot or charging in cold temperatures.
"Charging them when they are hot damages them," Rome Fire Administrative Deputy Chief David Gratch said. "Charging them when they are cold in freezing weather damages them and also just use and abuse every day, can damage them. If you drop a drill and the battery is damaged, you can't see the damage that could cause a fire."
Also, the fires from these batteries are tougher for firefighters to out out.
"They are hard to put out," Gratch said. "You need a lot of water to put it out and to keep it cool, because once one cell goes, they all start to go."
Gratch says when you are charging the batteries for these items it's important they are not charging near anything flammable.
But perhaps the most important warning from fire officials and these homeowner? Don't buy knockoff batteries!
The Longs had purchased an off-brand battery for their vacuum. It was compatible with the device, but wasn't the original one from the manufacturer.
"It's stuff you don't think about as a general consumer," Long said. "You don't say, 'oh, this equipment that is meant to be plugged into the wall could be a problem,' or that 'oh, this replacement battery is just fine because it's made for this piece of equipment.'"
"There are a lot of knockoff brands that make them for all different types of batteries for power tools, vacuums, etc.," Gratch said. "Those ones don't have the same rigid standards as the original manufacturers do for their batteries."
"I think anything we purchase in the future will be brand specific and original manufacturer," Long said.
Nova is on the road to recovery, but when we spoke with Long, the dog still had a cough from her injuries from smoke inhalation.